Infineon to supply SiC power modules for Siemens circuit breakers

The specific product is Infineon's 62mm CoolSiC MOSFET power modules, which Siemens will integrate into its SENTRON 3QD2 semiconductor circuit breakers. Semiconductor circuit breakers are fast-acting, solid-state devices that protect electrical circuits from short circuits and overloads — a faster and more reliable alternative to traditional mechanical breakers, according to a press release from Infineon.

The partnership is driven by the growing power demands of AI infrastructure.

"AI data centres and factories are becoming increasingly electrified and complex. This increases vulnerability to electrical failures and drives the demand for more sustainable, efficient and reliable power distribution systems," said Andreas Weisl, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Industrial and Infrastructure at Infineon.

The collaboration also supports the growing adoption of DC power grids in data centres and industrial facilities.