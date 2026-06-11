Indian supply chain firm TVS SCS forms JV with Italy’s ALA Group

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (TVS SCS), an Indian integrated supply chain company, has announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) with ALA Group, an Italy-based aerospace and defence supply-chain integrator.

The partnership establishes a strategic framework for both companies to jointly pursue aerospace and defence supply chain opportunities. The collaboration will initially focus on India, with the potential to evaluate opportunities in other geographies over time, TVS SCS said in a LinkedIn post.

As part of the collaboration, TVS SCS and ALA Group will jointly provide integrated supply chain services across production and aftermarket lifecycles, spanning production support, spare parts distribution, inventory optimisation, defence-grade logistics solutions and aftermarket and MRO support services, TVS SCS said.

TVS SCS will bring its long-standing defence and utilities supply chain experience from its UK operations, its strong domestic presence in India and its operational expertise across the Asia-Pacific region. ALA Group will contribute its global aerospace and defence domain expertise, technology platforms and established relationships with international OEMs and operators across Europe, the US and the UK.