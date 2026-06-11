Applied Materials opens $500 million manufacturing campus in Singapore

The expansion is part of Applied's Singapore 2030 plan and is focused on serving chipmakers building out capacity to meet AI-driven demand. The company anticipates adding approximately 1,000 new local jobs over the next few years, according to a press release from the company.

The Tampines Campus incorporates autonomous mobile robots, autonomous assembly and testing systems and AI-assisted quality inspection. Augmented and virtual reality tools are also deployed to support technician training and maintenance operations.

"Our expanded manufacturing operations in Singapore strengthen Applied's ability to deliver semiconductor manufacturing equipment that chipmakers need to bring next-generation chips to market faster," said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO of Applied Materials.

The Singapore expansion is part of a broader capacity push. Applied Materials has nearly doubled its global manufacturing capacity over the past several years and has invested more than USD 400 million in US equipment manufacturing infrastructure over the past five years. The company's USD 5 billion EPIC Center in Silicon Valley, as Evertiq has reported, is also set to become operational this year.