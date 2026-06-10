BEL, DGQA sign MoU for long-term provisioning of electronic fuzes

Indian state-run company Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) have entered into an agreement for the long-term provisioning of electronic fuzes as Proof Stock Components (PSCs).

The proposed agreement aims at the timely supply of electronic fuzes as per stipulated specifications and quality standards to undertake proof firing and evaluation or trials of weapons and ammunition being procured by the Indian Army, BEL said in a press release.

The MoU will also enable DGQA and BEL to establish a framework and road map for long term provisioning of electronic fuzes as PSCs and facilitate finalization of the rate contract.

DGQA is a government quality assurance agency under India’s Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, responsible for quality assurance, which includes pre dispatch inspection and proof of ammunition and weapon stores as per the relevant acceptance test procedures prior to its supply to the Indian Armed Forces.

Indian defence electronics company BEL is engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of various products and systems such as radars, missile systems, military communication equipment, naval systems, electronic warfare and avionics, C4I systems, and tank electronics.