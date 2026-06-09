Nvidia, LG Group build AI factory to advance physical AI

Nvidia and LG Group are building an AI factory to accelerate LG Group’s next wave of AI-driven businesses, spanning robotics, autonomous driving, data center technologies and GPU cloud services.

The AI factory will provide LG Group with accelerated computing infrastructure to train, simulate, validate and deploy AI-based applications across its key businesses, Nvidia said in an online post.

The collaboration brings together Nvidia’s full-stack, end-to-end AI factory platform with LG Group’s global expertise in consumer electronics, robotics, mobility components, smart spaces and data center technologies.

“Together, the companies are connecting AI model development, physical AI data generation, robot simulation and training, edge deployment and factory-scale digital twins into a unified workflow for building physical AI systems,” Nvidia said.

The combination of LG’s production technology data and know-how from global manufacturing sites with Nvidia’s AI infrastructure and digital twin technologies will help enhance AI-driven manufacturing AI competitiveness. The two companies will collaborate to build an autonomous manufacturing ecosystem in which the entire process — from raw material procurement to production, logistics and customer delivery — is connected in real time through data and AI, and establish it as a new global smart factory standard.

LG Electronics is developing home-based robots like CLoiD to help with a wide range of indoor household tasks, enhancing everyday convenience and improving quality of life.

By integrating the Nvidia Isaac Sim and Nvidia Isaac Lab open robotics frameworks into their development workflows, LG can simulate, train and validate these home cobots in physically accurate virtual environments before deployment.

LG Innotek plans to provide state-of-the-art robotics components, including sensing solutions, specifically optimized for Nvidia’s development environments and GPU architecture.

LG CNS is building an ecosystem that enables anyone to easily adopt AI robots in manufacturing and logistics sites. By integrating NVIDIA’s robotics technologies including Isaac open robotics frameworks, Nvidia Cosmos open world models and Isaac GR00T robotic foundation models into its PhysicalWorks industrial robot platform, the company is accelerating the AI transformation of logistics and manufacturing floors, the online post said.