Nvidia partners with SK hynix to advance memory for AI factories

Nvidia and SK hynix have announced a multiyear technology partnership to advance next-generation memory for the global AI factory buildout and accelerate semiconductor design and manufacturing. The agreement builds on years of co-engineering collaboration, according to a media release.

“AI factories are the engines of the next industrial revolution, and advanced memory is essential to their performance,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “SK hynix has been an extraordinary partner to Nvidia, playing a central role in delivering advanced memory technologies for Nvidia AI computing platforms. Together, we will codevelop the next generation of memory for AI factories and support the accelerating global expansion of AI infrastructure — from frontier model training to agentic and physical AI.”

“SK hynix and Nvidia have been building toward this for years, and this partnership reflects the depth of that collaboration,” said Chey Tae-won, Chairman of SK Group. “Together, we are codeveloping the next generation of memory for AI factories and applying AI to how we design and manufacture semiconductors — work that will shape the future of AI infrastructure.”

The multiyear agreement supports supply to address the extended development cycles of advanced memory. As AI factories scale globally, this strategic partnership enables memory supply to keep pace with Nvidia’s infrastructure roadmap and the sustained buildout of AI infrastructure worldwide.

Through this partnership, SK hynix will diversify into new markets NVIDIA is creating — spanning AI infrastructure, personal AI and physical AI — codeveloping memory for Nvidia Vera Rubin AI supercomputers, Nvidia Vera CPUs, Nvidia RTX Spark-powered PCs and Nvidia Jetson Thor robotic computing platforms, the media release said.