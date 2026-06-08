NTT, Mbryonics advance next-gen optical communication modules

Japan’s NTT and Mbryonics, an Ireland-based company developing optical communications platforms for space applications, have signed an MoU to collaborate in the field of space optical communications.

Under this MoU, the two companies will collaborate on business development in the field of space optical communications and advance studies of related technologies. The partnership represents an effort to extend the technologies developed under NTT’s Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) into the space domain and accelerating the realization of the IOWN vision, NTT said.

“Through the IOWN initiative, NTT has been advancing research and development of optical communications and signal processing technologies for terrestrial networks,” NTT said. “Mbryonics has expertise in laser-based optical communications technologies for satellite-to-satellite and space-to-ground communications, and is advancing the development of its optical communications platform.”

Against this backdrop, the two companies have agreed to collaborate on business development and the advancement of related technologies in the field of space optical communications.

Building on this partnership, NTT and Mbryonics will explore opportunities to expand the application of NTT’s optical communications technologies in the space domain and evaluate their potential through validation activities. This initiative represents an important step toward bringing the IOWN vision into space, NTT said.