Cellula partners with Integer to advance undersea operations

Canada’s Cellula Robotics has announced the signing of an MOU with Integer Technologies, a US-based provider of mission assurance and reliability software for maritime operations. The agreement establishes a cooperative framework to layer Integer’s DIGIT COMMAND operator software with Cellula’s mission control software for its advanced unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) platforms, enhancing mission reliability for customers operating in communications-constrained environments, Cellula said in a media release.

“Underwater vehicle missions demand absolute operator confidence, especially when communications are limited or intermittent,” said Aaron Wagner, Chief Strategy Officer at Integer. “Cellula’s vehicle operations align perfectly with DIGIT COMMAND’s strengths in mission assurance, system awareness and decision support. Together, we’re shaping a next-generation ecosystem for undersea operations.”

Integer’s DIGIT Mission Assurance Platform fuses high-fidelity digital twins with real-time environmental forecasting, empowering uniformed operators to assess, coordinate and adapt mission plans at the tactical edge. DIGIT COMMAND is the company’s multiagent mission manager designed for the shoreside operator. It feeds existing command and control (C2) with a decision-support layer across all operations, the media release said.