Anglia, Nanopower sign pan-European distribution agreement

Anglia Components has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with Norwegian company Nanopower Semiconductor. Nanopower’s nPZero Gen1 power management IC extends system lifetime by reducing the load on the main MCU. By taking over the role of monitoring sensors and managing wake-up logic, nPZero enables the main system to remain powered off for longer periods, while consuming mere nanoamps, Anglia said in a news release.

“nPZero is a truly innovative solution and fits Anglia’s sustainability narrative perfectly,” said John Bowman, Anglia’s Marketing Director. “The device targets battery-powered and energy-harvesting IoT applications where power budgets remain a critical constraint and we are delighted to be the first pan-European distributor to stock and support this exciting technology.”

“We share Anglia’s commitment to a sustainable future and believe with their customer reach and technical capability, they will be able to enable customers across the UK and EU to eliminate millions of batteries and make designs much more efficient,” said Anthony Carter, Vice President of Global Sales at Nanopower.

While wireless chip manufacturers have focused on power consumption during transmitting and receiving, the Nanopower device extends power consumption optimisation to the sensor and host processor elements of the circuit, the news release said.