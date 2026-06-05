Nebius, Bloom Energy partner to power AI infrastructure build-out

Dutch AI cloud company Nebius and US power company Bloom Energy have announced an agreement to deploy Bloom’s fuel cell technology to help power Nebius’s AI infrastructure build-out.

Nebius selected Bloom for its fast time to power, clean, virtually non-polluting technology, and its ability to support the extreme performance demands of AI workloads, Nebius said in a press release.

Bloom’s fuel cell systems will provide behind-the-meter electricity for Nebius and help meet demand for the compute capacity underpinning its full-stack AI cloud platform. The modular fuel cells can be sited and commissioned on accelerated timelines, reducing dependence on new transmission build and shortening time-to-power for Nebius and its end customers. As a result, the first project with 328 MW of installed capacity is expected to be operational this year, eliminating the need for reciprocating engines at the site, the press release said.

“Power remains a key constraint for AI infrastructure build-outs, ” said Andrey Korolenko, Chief Product and Infrastructure Officer at Nebius. “We chose Bloom because their fuel cells solve that directly: Clean power with virtually no pollutants is deployed onsite, on the timelines our customers need, with the availability AI workloads require. We expect to put this technology to work alongside our infrastructure as we continue to scale our capacity.”