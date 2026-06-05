The collaboration spans three areas. In AI rack infrastructure, the two companies will work on rack-scale solutions, including Intel Xeon-based CPU racks and AI accelerator architectures, with a focus on high-speed interconnects, thermal and liquid cooling, and data centre scalability. In edge and physical AI, they will jointly define platform architectures targeting agentic AI, edge intelligence and robotics across smart manufacturing, smart cities and automotive applications. The third area covers design services – custom ASICs, SoCs and system integration solutions combining Intel's silicon capabilities with Foxconn's manufacturing ecosystem, according to a press release from the company.

"Our collaboration with Intel will combine the strengths of both companies across computing platforms, system integration, and global supply chain capabilities to jointly build next-generation AI infrastructure, Edge AI, and Physical AI ecosystems, accelerating the adoption of AI applications worldwide," said Young Liu, Chairman and CEO of Foxconn.

The announcement is one of several Foxconn made during the same period, with the company also announcing a deepened collaboration with South Korea's SK Group on AI servers, data centres and energy solutions.