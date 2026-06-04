Tata AutoComp partners with Jahwa to manufacture EV components

Tata AutoComp Systems through its subsidiary has entered into a joint venture with South Korean company Jahwa Electronics to manufacture low and high voltage PTC heaters critical for thermal management in electric and hybrid vehicles, in India.

The partnership brings together Jahwa Electronics Korean engineering expertise and Tata AutoComp’s manufacturing ecosystem in India, Tata said.

“With domestic automakers and global OEMs aggressively scaling investments in electrification, India’s electric and hybrid vehicle markets are expanding rapidly,” Chanyong Kim, CEO Jahwa Electronics, said, according to a report by Businessline. “This is a critical juncture for us to establish a firm market entry foundation as a key supplier of both high-voltage and low-voltage PTCs.”

“Forging this venture with Tata AutoComp is a deeply strategic decision; the Tata Group’s formidable market influence, business scale, and exceptional corporate credibility ensure we secure a stable foothold and drive sustainable growth across the region.” Arvind Goel, Vice Chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems, said: “I am confident that our partnership with Jahwa Electronics, a globally recognized leader in specialty electronic components, will help introduce innovative sustainable solutions to the evolving mobility landscape of India.”

Tata AutoComp, a subsidiary of India’s Tata Group, operates 74 manufacturing facilities globally and maintains an independent electric vehicle component division that supplies battery packs, drivetrains and cooling systems.