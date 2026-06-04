Samsung moves US headquarters from New Jersey to Texas

Samsung already has a substantial presence in Plano, concentrated in the Legacy Central development, where the company has operated for roughly 30 years. The Plano campus will now be designated the official US headquarters, less than a year after Samsung opened a new 321,000-square-foot facility in New Jersey, according to NBC DFW.

Approximately 1,000 employees are expected to relocate as part of the move, the Korea Times reported. Samsung also indicated it would be optimising parts of its organisation to align with business priorities, which the company acknowledged would affect staff.

"We are relocating our US headquarters from New Jersey to our existing campus in Plano, Texas, building on our 30-year presence in the state," the company said in a statement cited by NBC DFW. "The transition is intended to strengthen alignment across teams and offices, and sharpen our focus on the areas that will drive the greatest impact for our customers, partners, and business."

It remains unclear whether Samsung will retain or vacate its recently opened New Jersey facility.