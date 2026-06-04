GF completes acquisition of Synopsys' ARC processor IP business

The ARC processor IP business becomes part of GlobalFoundries' MIPS unit, creating what the company describes as a software-to-silicon capability targeting automotive, industrial robotics and embedded systems – markets where AI is increasingly deployed at the edge rather than in data centres, according to a press release from the company.

The combined MIPS and ARC offering brings together RISC-V processor IP across high-performance, mid-range and ultra-low-power compute and AI cores, backed by more than 150 patents and a customer base of over 300 IP licensees. The acquired portfolio also includes ASIP Designer and ASIP Programmer – tools that allow customers to design and program application-specific processors tailored to their own workloads.

Synopsys retains its broader portfolio of interface and foundation IP. GlobalFoundries says it is working with Synopsys to ensure continuity for employees, customers and partners during the transition.

"Physical AI is driving tighter integration of compute, software and process technology and customers need a partner who can support them across all three together," said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS, by GF.

The acquisition reflects a broader shift in how physical AI systems, from automotive radar and driver assistance to industrial robotics and smart factories, are being built. These platforms require real-time processing under tight power and latency constraints, making custom, application-specific silicon increasingly important. Infineon, which is cited in the press release as a customer voice, described the combination of standards-based IP and optimised silicon design as providing "the end-to-end foundation" its industry now requires.