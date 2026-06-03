Nvidia, TSMC use AI to advance chip design and manufacturing

Nvidia has announced that TSMC is using Nvidia accelerated computing and AI to advance semiconductor design and manufacturing, according to a press release.

As chips move to more advanced nodes, bringing them from design to high-volume production has become one of the world’s most complex computing challenges. Computational lithography, transistor simulation, process control and wafer inspection now require massive-scale simulation and real-time optimization, and AI systems that can provide support across physics, images and other applications.

TSMC is using Nvidia technologies to accelerate this transformation, applying accelerated computing and AI across the semiconductor design and manufacturing lifecycle to improve turnaround time, energy efficiency, yield and operational productivity in advanced fabs, the press release said.

“Nvidia and TSMC have worked together for nearly three decades to push the limits of computing,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “TSMC is bringing Nvidia AI and accelerated computing into the fab itself, tackling some of the world’s most complex design and manufacturing challenges with simulation, optimization and AI to improve speed, efficiency and yield for the next generation of chips.”