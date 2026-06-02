Wolfspeed launches dedicated data centre team in Silicon Valley

Ganesh Srinivasan joins as Senior Vice President to lead the data centre solutions team. He brings experience from TE Connectivity, where he was VP of Product Management for the AI, Cloud and Enterprise business, and from Texas Instruments, where he spent more than 17 years leading power business product lines.

Yogesh Ramadass joins as Vice President, Power Systems Solutions and Fellow. He most recently led R&D in high-voltage power management, MEMS and sensors at Texas Instruments, has authored more than 160 technical articles, and holds degrees from MIT, according to a press release from Wolfspeed.

The new team is intended to bring Wolfspeed closer to hyperscalers and ODMs as the company pushes into data centre power architecture – a segment it argues is structurally shifting toward higher voltages.

"Moving to higher voltages is no longer optional — it's a necessity," said CEO Robert Feurle. "With our new data centre solutions team at the epicenter of tech innovation, Wolfspeed is uniquely positioned to deliver the high-voltage solutions our hyperscaler and ODM partners need."

Wolfspeed has been navigating a difficult period financially, with its large-scale SiC manufacturing expansion straining the balance sheet even as demand for its technology grows. The data centre push is a deliberate effort to address a market where the power density and efficiency arguments for SiC are particularly strong.