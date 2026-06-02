AMD commits more than $10 billion to Taiwan AI supply chain

The investments centre on two packaging developments. AMD is working with Taiwan-based ASE and SPIL to develop and qualify Elevated Fanout Bridge – an EFB-based 2.5D architecture that increases interconnect bandwidth and improves power efficiency – for use in its sixth-generation EPYC CPUs, codenamed Venice.

Separately, AMD and PTI have qualified what AMD describes as the industry's first 2.5D panel-based EFB interconnect, which improves manufacturing economics and supports high-volume production, according to a press release from AMD.

The Helios platform – combining AMD Instinct MI450X GPUs with Venice EPYC CPUs – is designed for rack-scale AI deployments targeting multi-gigawatt infrastructure. ODM partners Sanmina, Wiwynn, Wistron and Inventec are building Helios-based systems ahead of the second half 2026 deployment window. Substrate and PCB partners including Unimicron, Nan Ya PCB, Kinsus and AIC are also part of the broader ecosystem supporting the programme.