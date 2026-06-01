Eatron, NEXTY boost AI-powered battery software development

Eatron Technologies Limited, a UK-based developer of AI-powered battery optimization software, and NEXTY Electronics Corporation, an electronics trading company within the Toyota Tsusho Group, have announced the success of their ongoing strategic partnership in the Japanese market.

Following three years of strategic market development, the partnership has reached a new level of maturity, securing double-digit customer engagements with leading Japanese OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. Several projects are transitioned into full-scale commercial implementation, according to a media release.

NEXTY has been a pivotal partner for Eatron since its early Japan market entry, providing the strategic insight and technical support needed to navigate the automotive and industrial sectors. This collaboration has enabled Eatron to move rapidly from introductions to delivering tangible, high-value solutions.

“The momentum we are seeing in Japan is a direct result of the deep synergy between Eatron’s technology and NEXTY Electronics’ market leadership,” said Dr Umut Genc, CEO at Eatron. “Moving into double-digit customer engagements and proven commercial successes marks a turning point in our journey, delivering the future of battery intelligence at scale.”

The partnership addresses a critical need among Japanese OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers for intelligent software that enhances lithium-ion battery safety, performance, and longevity, the media release said.