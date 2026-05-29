Vector supports the NXP CoreRide Platform

Vector is expanding its strategic collaboration with NXP Semiconductors by contributing comprehensive embedded software and system integration expertise to the NXP CoreRide platform — NXP’s scalable foundation for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), Vector said in a press release.

The collaboration between Vector and NXP Semiconductors focuses on accelerating the industrialization of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV). The joint activities concentrate on software-centric system integration, measurable performance optimization, and secure boot and update architectures. The latest outcome of this collaboration is the newly released NXP CoreRide Z248 zonal reference system. This system provides OEMs with a ready-to-adopt, real-time compute platform ready for series production, the press release said.

Vector’s base layer solution directly contributes to enhancing NXP CoreRide’s critical system-level performance indicators. This includes optimizing boot and startup behavior to ensure fast and deterministic ECU availability. Update, wake-up, and sleep mechanisms are designed to meet both performance and energy-efficiency requirements of modern zonal architecture. In addition, Vector enhances communication and gateway performance across CAN and Ethernet networks while reducing overall memory footprint.

“SDVs require more than powerful silicon — they require a deeply integrated and validated software stack,” said Jochen Rein, Senior Vice President Business Unit Software Platform at Vector. “By combining our embedded software portfolio and system integration expertise with NXP’s scalable hardware platform, we are enabling OEMs to move from evaluation to series development significantly faster and with reduced technical risk.”