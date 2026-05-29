Presto partners with bp pulse to expand fast-charging EV access

Presto, an EV charging and roaming platform in the US, and EV charging network operator bp pulse have announced a new collaboration agreement designed to expand reliable, high-quality fast-charging access for fleet, rideshare, and commercial EV drivers across the US.

Through this collaboration, EV drivers using the Presto platform will gain streamlined access to bp pulse’s growing network of DC fast chargers. Drivers can easily locate bp pulse sites within the Presto app, view real-time charger availability and initiate charging sessions seamlessly, according to a media release.

By integrating bp pulse’s network into Presto’s platform, the two companies aim to help EV drivers and fleets reduce downtime, increase efficiency, and simplify payments and reporting. The collaboration also supports bp pulse’s efforts to drive greater utilization across its network by connecting to Presto’s diverse base of fleet customers.

“Reliable, fast charging is essential for commercial drivers and fleets who depend on predictable uptime,” said Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas. “By integrating bp pulse’s growing US ultra-fast charging network with Presto’s platform, we’re helping to make it easier for EV drivers to find and access charging where and when they need it — supporting efficiency today as electrification continues to scale.”