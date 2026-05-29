Fujitsu signs strategic partnership with Anthropic

Fujitsu has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Anthropic. Through this strategic partnership, Fujitsu will combine Anthropic’s advanced AI technologies with Fujitsu’s long-established industry and business expertise, as well as its capabilities in building and operating systems in mission-critical domains, according to a media release.

Fujitsu will first thoroughly adopt and utilize Anthropic’s AI technologies, including Claude, across its own organization. Through this collaboration, Fujitsu will gain early access to Anthropic’s latest AI models and, by developing and delivering solutions that utilize these models, will provide customers with more advanced and practical AI applications.

Furthermore, Fujitsu also possesses its own AI technologies, including the AI platform Fujitsu Kozuchi and the Takane large language model (LLM). By leveraging these alongside Anthropic’s AI, Fujitsu will control the selection, design, and integration of optimal AI solutions based on customer requirements such as data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, security, and performance, and deliver them in a secure and reliable manner, the media release said.

“Through this collaboration, we will combine Fujitsu’s deep expertise across industries and business functions — particularly its extensive know-how in mission-critical domains—with Anthropic’s advanced AI models,” said Takahito Tokita, Representative Director, CEO, Fujitsu Limited.

“Through this partnership, we will further strengthen and accelerate our FDE model, ensuring that AI is continuously translated into real value through deep engagement with customer operations,” said Yoshinami Takahashi, Corporate Executive Officer, Corporate Vice President, COO in charge of Solution Services, comments. “This will accelerate structural transformation of business and enable a shift toward high-value-added business models.”