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Amkor acquires additional land in Arizona to expand advanced packaging campus

Evertiq

US semiconductor packaging and test provider Amkor Technology has secured an additional 67-acre parcel of land adjacent to its existing campus in Peoria, Arizona, expanding its footprint for future advanced packaging and test capacity.

The acquisition adds to Amkor's existing 104-acre site within Peoria's Innovation Core, which is being developed as what the company describes as the first high-volume advanced packaging OSAT facility in the United States. The additional land provides strategic flexibility to support future expansion as customer demand evolves, according to a press release from the company.

The Arizona campus is intended to serve growing demand across artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, automotive and communications markets.

"Our continued expansion in Arizona strengthens our ability to support customers with leading-edge packaging and test solutions while contributing to a more resilient global supply chain," said Kevin Engel, President and CEO of Amkor Technology.

No timeline or investment figure for the additional land or future capacity expansion was disclosed.

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