Sungrow, Masdar sign 7.5GWh ESS deal for UAE project

Chinese PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider Sungrow and the UAE-based clean energy company Masdar have signed an agreement for the supply of Energy Storage System and PV inverter solutions for the UAE’s gigascale renewable energy project (RTC).

Developed by Masdar and the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), RTC combines 5.2GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity with a 19GWh BESS, according to a media release. Under the agreement, Sungrow will supply 7.5GWh of PowerTitan 3.0 ESS, alongside 2.6GW of PV inverter solutions, supporting the project’s operational reliability and efficiency.

The project will support a range of applications, including energy-intensive industries, business operations, residential communities, and emerging digital infrastructure.

RTC will deploy more than 1,000 PowerTitan 3.0 liquid-cooled ESS integrated with advanced PV inverter technologies to support continuous power delivery and enhanced grid stability, the media release said.

Each system operates on an optimized cycle of 8-hour charging and 16-hour discharging to support a stable and flexible renewable energy supply.