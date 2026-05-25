JSW Group, Uber team up to accelerate EV adoption in India

India’s JSW Group has announced a partnership with Uber for joint co-development and deployment of electric vehicles (EVs), tailored for the Indian ride hailing market, with the shared goal of supporting and scaling EV adoption for mobility services in the country.

Uber continues to expand access to electric mobility in India. Through partnerships with automakers, fleet operators, and ecosystem players, Uber aims to increase the availability and adoption of EVs across multiple categories on its platform, according to a media release.

As part of the (MoU) signed between Uber and JSW Green Mobility, a wholly-owned company of JSW Group, the two companies will deploy EV solutions that align with the price and performance expectations of the Indian market. The partnership will focus on exploring opportunities to develop and scale localised EV solutions suited for use on the Uber platform in various categories, in line with the evolving needs of India’s mobility ecosystem, the media release said.

“We are excited to collaborate with Uber to explore scalable EV mobility solutions aligned with national net-zero goals for India,” Parth Jindal of JSW Group said. “By combining Uber’s platform scale and mobility insights with JSW’s growing automotive and clean mobility ambitions, we hope to contribute meaningfully to India’s EV ecosystem.”