Repono launches BESS project in Romania with Gunvor and enspired

Repono, a European energy storage developer and operator headquartered in Göteborg, has announced a strategic commercialization and optimization partnership with Gunvor Group (Geneva), in collaboration with enspired GmbH (Vienna), for its flagship BESS project in Argeș County, Romania.

The project, with an installed capacity of 202 MW / 404 MWh, is among the largest standalone battery storage assets in Southeastern Europe, according to a media release.

Gunvor Group will market and commercially manage 100% of the project’s capacity via a cap and floor toll structure, while enspired will commercially optimize the asset across all existing revenue streams, providing full access to power and ancillary service markets.

“Romania is rapidly emerging as one of Europe’s most attractive markets for battery energy storage. The accelerated build-out of renewable generation, combined with growing system balancing requirements and increasing market volatility, is creating a strong business case for large-scale BESS assets,” Karim Grueber, Managing Director of Repono, said. “Together with Gunvor, enspired and our local development partner, we believe the Argeș project is exceptionally well positioned to support grid flexibility while capturing the significant opportunities offered by this evolving market environment.”

“Gunvor is pleased to partner with Repono in Romania, a fast-evolving power market, as we continue to explore new battery storage projects that further integration of renewable energy across the world,” Pawel Lewin, Head of Energy Origination & Bio Methane at Gunvor Group, said.

“The collaboration with Repono and Gunvor marks a transformative step for the deployment of large-scale storage in Romania, and we are proud to support by unlocking commercial value and boosting revenues with our advanced BESS optimization services,” Jürgen Pfalzer, Chief Commercial Officer, enspired GmbH, said.

The Argeș BESS project is targeting commercial operation in Q2 2027, subject to the successful achievement of key project financing, and construction milestones, the media release said.