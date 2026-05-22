EPC and Mouser Electronics announce global distribution deal

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) has announced a global distribution agreement with Mouser Electronics, under which Mouser will distribute EPC’s complete portfolio of eGaN FETS and ICs.

The agreement is aimed at expanding access to GaN technology for engineers worldwide and accelerating the adoption of high-efficiency power solutions.

This agreement will give Mouser’s customers the opportunity to use the latest EPC GaN technology devices in their designs, enabling the development of smaller, faster, and more efficient power conversion systems across a broad range of applications, including power converters, motor drives for eMobility, robotics and drones, according to a media release.

“This global agreement with Mouser is part of our distribution strategy to engage with more engineers who are looking at designing with GaN because of the benefits it offers over silicon,” said Nick Cataldo, Senior VP Sales & Marketing of EPC. “Mouser has a fantastic global reach and we are excited to be partnering with such a dynamic company.”