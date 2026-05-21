Siemens acquires key businesses of Italy’s MERMEC Group

Siemens Mobility has signed an agreement to acquire several key businesses of MERMEC Group, an Italian high-tech company specializing in railway signaling, electrification, diagnostics and measurement technologies.

The transaction will strengthen Siemens’ global rail portfolio, with a particular focus on diagnostics and measurement technologies, while further expanding its signaling activities, industrial footprint, and market access in Italy. The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected by the end of calendar year 2026, Siemens said in a press release.

“By combining MERMEC’s technological expertise and market access with Siemens Mobility’s global presence and technology leadership, we are strengthening our capabilities in diagnostics, asset-intelligence and signaling capabilities,” said Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility. “This step expands our industrial footprint in Italy within our world-leading signaling business and significantly enhances our global diagnostics portfolio.”