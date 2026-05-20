Meta partners with AWS on Graviton chips to power agentic AI

Meta has announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring tens of millions of AWS Graviton cores into Meta’s compute portfolio. Processing cores are units inside CPUs that make it possible for CPUs to carry out workloads essential to the next generation of complex agentic AI.

This agreement builds on Meta’s long-standing relationship with AWS, and expanding to include Amazon’s custom silicon, supports Meta’s broader goal of diversifying compute to meet the demands of the AI systems it’s building. The first deployment will start with tens of millions of Graviton cores, with the flexibility to expand as our AI capabilities grow, Meta said in a press release.

“This isn’t just about chips; it’s about giving customers the infrastructure foundation, as well as data and inference services, to build AI that understands, anticipates, and scales efficiently to billions of people worldwide,” said Nafea Bshara, Vice President and Distinguished Engineer, Amazon. “Meta’s expanded partnership, deploying tens of millions of Graviton cores, shows what happens when you combine purpose-built silicon with the full AWS AI stack to power the next generation of agentic AI.”

AWS Graviton5 cores offer faster data processing and greater bandwidth critical for AI systems that need to continuously reason through and execute tasks at scale, the press release said.