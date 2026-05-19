MAMO teams up with AIBO to advance intelligent automation

Massimo Group (MAMO) has announced that it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Shenzhen AIBO Robotics Co, a Chinese company specializing in intelligent service robots. The agreement is intended to support MAMO’s expansion into intelligent commercial automation, robotic service systems and AI-enabled equipment upgrades, with an initial focus on the United States and China.

Under the agreement, MAMO plans to leverage its commercialization capabilities, market development resources and operational experience to support the introduction, localization, deployment, and scaling of robotic systems across commercial, retail, service and selected industrial environments, according to a media release.

MAMO also intends to evaluate opportunities to utilize its US-based assembly, manufacturing support, and technical service capabilities to support localization and deployment of robotics-related products in the North American market.

AIBO is expected to serve as a strategic robotics technology and equipment partner, subject to project-level evaluation, technical validation, and mutually agreed commercial terms.

In addition, MAMO intends to explore the application of intelligent automation and AI-enabled system upgrades to its existing golf cart and related vehicle platforms, the media release said.