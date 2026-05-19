Hyundai expands India network to accelerate battery research

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group is expanding its Center of Excellence (Hyundai CoE) in India, establishing a pan-India network of academic-industrial partners to accelerate the research and development of battery and electrification technologies.

Solidifying this network, the company has formalized agreements with four new partner institutions: IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur and Tezpur University, Hyundai said in a press release.

These additions grow the collaborative platform into a seven-university consortium — India’s premier academic grouping. They join the three founding partners from the 2025 launch — IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay — deepening the Group’s commitment to fostering local talent and developing India-specific mobility solutions.

This initiative aims to accelerate the development of India-specific EV technologies and strengthen India’s research and development ecosystem. The expansion solidifies the Hyundai CoE as a central pillar of fostering strong industry-academia partnerships that drive India’s electrification transition, the press release said.