Hyundai expands India network to accelerate battery research
Solidifying this network, the South Korean company has formalized agreements with four new partner institutions: IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur and Tezpur University.
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group is expanding its Center of Excellence (Hyundai CoE) in India, establishing a pan-India network of academic-industrial partners to accelerate the research and development of battery and electrification technologies.
Solidifying this network, the company has formalized agreements with four new partner institutions: IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) Nagpur and Tezpur University, Hyundai said in a press release.
These additions grow the collaborative platform into a seven-university consortium — India’s premier academic grouping. They join the three founding partners from the 2025 launch — IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay — deepening the Group’s commitment to fostering local talent and developing India-specific mobility solutions.
This initiative aims to accelerate the development of India-specific EV technologies and strengthen India’s research and development ecosystem. The expansion solidifies the Hyundai CoE as a central pillar of fostering strong industry-academia partnerships that drive India’s electrification transition, the press release said.
“By bringing together the distinguished professors and emerging researchers from these seven institutes, we can create powerful synergies that will yield immense value for both Hyundai and India’s sustainable growth,” said Chang Hwan Kim, Head of the Electrification Energy Solutions Tech Unit.