Tata Electronics, ASML sign MoU to boost India’s chip ecosystem

India’s Tata Electronics and ASML have announced the signing of an MoU to advance the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India. Through this partnership, ASML will enable the establishment and successful ramp of Tata Electronics’ upcoming 300 mm (12 inch) semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, according to a press release.

The collaboration between Tata Electronics and ASML will focus on deploying ASML’s holistic suite of advanced lithography tools and solutions for the Dholera fab. The two companies will cooperate to develop domestic talent, supply chain, and research initiatives to support the long-term success of Tata Electronics’ Dholera fab, the press release said.

“ASML’s deep expertise in holistic lithography solutions will ensure the timely ramp of our fab in Dholera, create a resilient and trusted supply chain for our global customers, drive innovation, and develop talent locally,” Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics, said. “This foundational partnership with ASML brings a shared commitment to the highest standards of quality, yield, and manufacturing excellence, and it will go a long way in building a strong semiconductor ecosystem in India.”

“India’s rapidly expanding semiconductor sector represents many compelling opportunities, and we are committed to establishing long-term partnerships in the region. Signing this Memorandum of Understanding today marks an important milestone, and we look forward to close collaboration with Tata Electronics and its broader ecosystem,” Christophe Fouquet, President & CEO, ASML, said. “We believe Tata Electronics is strongly positioned to realize its ambitions in expanding semiconductor capabilities.”

With a planned total investment of USD 11 billion, the Dholera facility will manufacture semiconductors for a variety of applications across automotive, mobile devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and other key segments, to serve customers globally.