Samsung, Qualcomm achieve validation for 5G FWA on virtualized RAN

Samsung Electronics has announced a significant advancement in Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, successfully validating 5G Power Class 1 (PC1) capability through its virtualized RAN (vRAN) and the Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Platform featuring the Qualcomm X85 Modem-RF chipset. This reflects Samsung and Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s commitment to enhancing FWA performance and coverage to ensure more seamless connectivity across congested urban environments, as well as remote or low-signal areas, Samsung said in a press release.

Power Class (PC) is a 3GPP standard that defines how strongly a device can transmit its signal, with a lower-class number indicating a higher output power.

The test was completed at Samsung’s R&D lab using its fully software-driven vRAN solution, 3.7GHz Massive MIMO radios and Qualcomm Technologies’ X85 chipset-equipped test device.

During the lab test, the application of PC1 technology achieved up to 10 times higher uplink throughput at the cell-edge compared to PC1.5 standard. For users, this means smoother video calls and faster file upload in areas where signals are typically weakest, like remote regions or isolated corners of buildings, the press release said.

“As networks continue to evolve and support more AI-driven services, high-performance wireless infrastructure becomes more essential,” said Eun Yong Kim, Vice President and Head of Air Technology, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “This validation highlights Samsung’s readiness to bring advanced technologies to market with partners like Qualcomm Technologies, empowering operators to deliver faster, more efficient networks that are ready to handle everything from seamless industrial data transmission to increasingly data-heavy user experiences.”