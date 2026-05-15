Pixxel teams up with Cosmoserve to boost space debris removal

Pixxel, an Indian planetary intelligence company, has announced a strategic partnership with Hyderabad-based space sustainability company Cosmoserve Space. As part of this collaboration, Pixxel will provide the satellite platform for Cosmoserve’s upcoming technology demonstration mission, marking a critical first step in advancing active space debris removal capabilities, according to a media release.

“Finding the right platform partner for this mission was critical, we needed a team that understands the demands of cutting-edge orbital operations,” Dr. Chiranjeevi Phanindra B, Founder and CEO, Cosmoserve Space, said. “With the successful deployment and operation of six Firefly satellites, Pixxel brings exactly the engineering rigour and innovation we were looking for. This partnership gives Cosmoserve the confidence to execute our demonstration mission with a higher probability of success.”

“At Pixxel, we believe that responsible access to space requires active stewardship of the orbital environment,” Awais Ahmed, Founder and CEO at Pixxel, said. “Partnering with Cosmoserve on this demonstration mission is a natural extension of our commitment to building a sustainable future in space. We are proud to deploy our satellite bus technology in support of this vital initiative.”

Under the terms of the partnership, Pixxel will leverage its satellite bus design and manufacturing capabilities to support Cosmoserve’s mission. The satellite bus will serve as the foundational platform on which Cosmoserve will integrate and demonstrate its proprietary debris capture and removal systems in orbit.

By partnering with Pixxel, Cosmoserve gains access to a reliable, flight-proven platform, allowing the team to focus entirely on its core objective: demonstrating that large-scale debris removal is technically viable, the media release said.