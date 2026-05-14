Hanwha Aerospace to supply additional Chunmoo launchers to Estonia
The agreement builds on the approximately €290 million G2G contract signed in December 2025, which covered six Chunmoo launchers, three types of missiles (CGR-080, CTM-MR, and CTM-290), as well as operational and training support.
Hanwha Aerospace has announced that it will supply three additional Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher systems to the Estonian Defence Forces. The supply follows a government-to-government (G2G) contract signed on May 11 between the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI), Hanwha said in a press release.
The agreement builds on the approximately €290 million G2G contract signed in December 2025, which covered six Chunmoo launchers, three types of missiles (CGR-080, CTM-MR, and CTM-290), as well as operational and training support. With this follow-on order, Estonia’s defense-industrial relationship with Hanwha now spans both K9 self-propelled howitzers and Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher systems.
The Chunmoo is a state-of-the-art multiple rocket launcher system designed to provide high mobility and rapid, precise firepower. It is mounted on highly mobile 8×8 trucks and is capable of firing both 239 mm guided rockets with a range of up to 80 kilometers and longer-range missiles, such as CTM-290 tactical ballistic missiles with a range of up to 290 km, the press release said.
“The contract for three additional Chunmoo systems represents a significant capability development and reflects our increasingly active and effective cooperation with our South Korean partners,” Hanno Pevkur, Minister of Defence of Estonia, said.
“This follow-on order enables us to further contribute to strengthening Estonia’s defense capabilities and defense-industrial ecosystem,” Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, said. “Building on this momentum, we will continue to expand our footprint across the Baltic and Nordic regions, and to broaden our land systems portfolio in strategic partnership with Estonia.”