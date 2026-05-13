Irida Labs develops lightweight Vision AI software and tools for edge deployment, sold under the PerCV.ai brand. Its software is used in applications including industrial inspection, robotics guidance, traffic monitoring, smart retail analytics and safety systems. Prior to the acquisition, the two companies had collaborated as partners combining Irida Labs' software with Renesas' RA and RZ devices, according to a press release from Renesas.

Bringing the capability in-house allows Renesas to deliver more tightly integrated hardware and software solutions for camera and machine vision systems. The company also plans to integrate Irida Labs' tools into Renesas 365, a cloud-based development platform launched in March 2026 that unifies electronics system development from design through to lifecycle management.

"With Irida Labs' Vision AI tools, software and highly competent AI engineers now part of Renesas, our solution brings together AI perception, embedded processing, development tools and system integration to significantly reduce the learning curve for developers," said Gaurang Shah, Vice President and General Manager of Renesas' Embedded Processing Product Group.

Irida Labs was founded in Greece and will continue to contribute to Renesas' edge AI embedded processing portfolio.