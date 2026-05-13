ITC rules in favour of Infineon in GaN patent case against Innoscience

The ITC's final decision upholds its initial determination from December 2025. The import and sales bans are subject to a 60-day presidential review period before taking effect, according to a press release from Infineon.

The ruling is part of a broader intellectual property dispute between the two companies. In parallel proceedings at the Munich District Court, Infineon is asserting infringement of three patents and one utility model. The Munich court already found in favour of Infineon on one patent in August 2024, with trials on a further patent and utility model scheduled for June 2026.

Infineon holds approximately 450 GaN patent families and describes its portfolio as the broadest in the industry. The company also claims a manufacturing advantage through its 300-millimetre GaN production, which it says provides cost and performance benefits at scale.