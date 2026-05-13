ITC rules in favour of Infineon in GaN patent case against Innoscience
The Full Commission of the US International Trade Commission has affirmed an earlier ruling that Chinese GaN manufacturer Innoscience infringed an Infineon patent, and has ordered import and sales bans for Innoscience's gallium nitride products in the United States.
The ITC's final decision upholds its initial determination from December 2025. The import and sales bans are subject to a 60-day presidential review period before taking effect, according to a press release from Infineon.
The ruling is part of a broader intellectual property dispute between the two companies. In parallel proceedings at the Munich District Court, Infineon is asserting infringement of three patents and one utility model. The Munich court already found in favour of Infineon on one patent in August 2024, with trials on a further patent and utility model scheduled for June 2026.
Infineon holds approximately 450 GaN patent families and describes its portfolio as the broadest in the industry. The company also claims a manufacturing advantage through its 300-millimetre GaN production, which it says provides cost and performance benefits at scale.
“This decision once again highlights the robustness of Infineon’s intellectual property. It reinforces our commitment to actively protect Infineon’s patent portfolio and uphold fair competition in the industry,” says Johannes Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of GaN Systems Business Line at Infineon.