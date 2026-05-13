Embraer names India’s Bharat Forge as new supplier

Brazilian aerospace company Embraer and India’s Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) have announced the signing of a contract for the supply of forged raw materials. This agreement represents Embraer’s first forged raw material supply contract with an Indian supplier and marks an important milestone in strengthening the partnership between the two companies, according to a media release.

The agreement supports Embraer’s global supply chain with high-quality forged products and reinforces the company’s strategy of expanding and diversifying its supplier base, while fostering industrial capabilities in key growth markets.

“In line with our supply chain diversification strategy, we view India as a major opportunity,” Roberto Chaves, Executive Vice President of Global Procurement and Supply Chain at Embraer, said. “This contract reinforces our plans to create a more resilient and competitive supply chain, as well as our commitment to developing the Indian aerospace industry.”