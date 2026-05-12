The core problem is straightforward: the components that once anchored product designs for a decade or more are being discontinued in years. Processors in particular are cycling out faster as the industry chases consumer-driven demand for smarter, touch-enabled, connected devices. For manufacturers in aerospace, medical or defence – where product lifespans are measured in decades – this creates a structural mismatch that is only getting worse.

"The industry is going into more of a consumer lifecycle," Mößinger said in an interview following his presentation. "These processors are really short in production. Companies are facing more problems than in previous years and need to be even more aware of product discontinuation notices, plan for obsolescence, and have a budget for it."

The hidden risks of long-term storage

For companies that choose to buy ahead – stocking components against future need – storage itself introduces a set of risks that go beyond the obvious concerns of corrosion and humidity. One of the less-discussed threats is intermetallic phase growth, a process where copper from component pins gradually dissolves into the tin layer of the soldering surface.

"If the copper reaches the surface of the component, you cannot solder it," Mößinger explained. "You need tin as a residual layer to solder, and that can only be addressed by reducing temperature during storage. Special processes are needed for this."

The implication is that long-term storage is not simply a matter of finding shelf space – it requires controlled environments and active management to preserve component integrity over time.

Reactive versus proactive – and the limits of planning

The obsolescence management landscape is shifting. Where the default response was once purely reactive; wait for a product discontinuation notice, then scramble to place a last-time buy – there is now growing awareness of more proactive approaches. Obsolescence manager has become a recognised job title, and the discipline is attracting dedicated research and structured planning frameworks.

But Mößinger is clear about the limits of proactive management. When a manufacturer shuts down a production line without warning, or goes out of business entirely, the most carefully constructed plan collapses. "In the end, you are stuck with reactive and with the last-time buys," he said. The one structural opportunity for genuine proactive intervention, he noted, is redesign – when a product is being updated anyway, specifying components with longer production horizons is simply good practice.

Budget is the first step

When asked what a first meaningful step looks like for companies beginning to take obsolescence seriously, Mößinger's answer was grounded: budget for it. Whether the response is storage, redesign or a combination, there are real costs involved – and the industry is only beginning to acknowledge them openly.

"Obsolescence management is a big thing to think about in the future," he said. "It's getting more and more visible in the industry."

Gunter Mößinger will address the topic again at Evertiq Expo Lund on May 21, where he will present "Managing semiconductor obsolescence: storage, ageing, and long-term reliability."