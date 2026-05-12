Macnica ATD Europe acquires Indesmatech

The acquisition adds established coverage across Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the UK and Poland to Macnica ATD Europe's existing European footprint.

Indesmatech was co-founded by Soren Manicus and Rune Domsten in 2014 and operates a model it describes as REP 2.0 — combining marketing, design support, production and supply chain management, direct pricing and project-level CTO support. Its business focus areas include IoT, communications and power, embedded computing, memory and ASIC, and audio and sensing applications.

"Joining Macnica ATD Europe gives Indesmatech the opportunity to scale the model we have built around early engagement, technical trust and ecosystem collaboration," said co-founder Soren Manicus.

The two companies' go-to-market models are described as closely aligned. Macnica ATD Europe takes an architecture-driven solutions approach, while Indesmatech brings a complementary project-led model, supporting customers from chip-level technology selection through system-level implementation. The acquisition is intended to allow Macnica ATD Europe to engage earlier in the customer design cycle and improve conversion of design opportunities into commercial wins, according to a press release from the company.

"Indesmatech brings exactly the kind of front-end engagement, technical depth and regional access that will help us accelerate design-in success across Europe," said Björn Krasemann, Vice President of Sales at Macnica ATD Europe, in a press release. "Their strength in early-stage customer engagement, their relationships across the Nordics and Northern Europe, and their engineering-led approach are a natural extension of Macnica ATD Europe’s commercial and technical team."

Macnica ATD Europe is the European division of Japanese semiconductor distributor Macnica Holdings.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.