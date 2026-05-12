LS Electric signs $220M data center deal with Bloom Energy

LS Electric has signed a distribution solutions supply contract worth about KRW 319 billion (USD 220 million) with US power company Bloom Energy.

LS Electric will supply a full range of key distribution systems—including switchgear and transformers—for the power infrastructure construction project of a hyperscale data center being developed in New Mexico by a major local big-tech company, as part of Bloom Energy’s project, the South Korean company said in a press release.

The latest award comes after a KRW 170 billion-scale (about USD 114 million) major big-tech data center power solutions project a few weeks ago.

By reinforcing its supply chain around its bases in Utah and Texas and increasing the share of local production, delivery competitiveness is expected to improve significantly, the company said.

LS Electric said it is also ramping up its “DC distribution” business targeting the next-generation data center market.