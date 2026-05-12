Cyient launches GaN Power IC family leveraging Navitas technology

Cyient Semiconductors has announced the launch of seven new gallium nitride (GaN) power devices for the Indian market, developed using US company Navitas Semiconductor’s GaN technology.

The new portfolio is designed to address the rapidly growing demand for high-efficiency, high-power-density solutions across AI data centers, telecommunications, consumer fast charging, industrial power systems, and e-mobility platforms, Cyient said in a press release.

Building on the strategic collaboration announced in December 2025, the partnership enables customers in India to access commercially available GaN power solutions with enhanced local support, supply assurance, and alignment with emerging domestic sourcing initiatives.

Under the agreement, Cyient Semiconductors will license Navitas’s GaN technology for use in India, accelerating the adoption of high performance GaN solutions across a broad range of markets. In addition, the Indian company will serve as a second source for select Navitas GaN devices already in mass production and strengthening supply chain resilience, the press release said.

Cyient Semiconductors’ initial GaN portfolio targets power applications up to 650 V, including consumer USB PD chargers, laptop and mobile adapters; AC DC power supplies; AI data center and telecommunications power systems; and e mobility charging platforms.

Looking ahead, Cyient Semiconductors plans to expand its GaN portfolio through partnerships with local OSATs.

“With this launch, Cyient Semiconductors is introducing its first family of GaN power ICs, marking our entry into high-performance power semiconductors with a strong roadmap for expansion,” Suman Narayan, CEO, Cyient Semiconductors, said. “Built on Navitas’ proven GaN platform, these highly integrated devices are designed to accelerate adoption and support next-generation power applications.”