Tachyon expands partnership with Sivers, boosts FWA portfolio

Sweden’s Sivers Semiconductors has announced a new USD 1.5 million development partnership with Tachyon Networks for a 60 GHz mmWave transceiver for the FWA market.

US-based Tachyon Networks designs and manufactures affordable, high-performance solutions for the fixed wireless access market including multi-gigabit outdoor wireless devices in the mmWave bands (24GHz-71GHz), multi-gigabit switches, and related products.

The expanded collaboration between the two companies addresses growing demand for higher-capacity, short-range mmWave links in dense urban and enterprise FWA deployments and will enable faster, broader network deployment of 28GHz and 60GHz transceivers through Tachyon’s unified platform, Sivers said.

“This program reflects a deepening relationship with a customer that is already succeeding in the FWA market,” said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director of the Wireless Business at Sivers Semiconductors. “By extending our collaboration to 60GHz, we are giving customers a faster lower risk path to scalable mmWave deployment, while building on proven technology already in the field.”