Keysight teams up with CATARC to advance charging test tech

US company Keysight Technologies has announced an expanded strategic collaboration with China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) New Energy Vehicle Inspection Center, marked by the establishment of a Joint Innovation Laboratory for Charging Test Technology.

This collaboration aims to accelerate innovation in new energy vehicles (NEV) testing, standards development, and charging technologies, Keysight said in a press release.

Together, they will address key industry challenges across charging compatibility, safety, overseas compliance, and charging infrastructure, supporting both current and next-generation charging standards, including China’s upcoming National Standard 2024 and international combined charging system (CCS) requirements.

As part of this collaboration, CATARC NEV Inspection Center has adopted Keysight’s vehicle-to-charger conformance testing solutions to support certification and verification across European, North American, and next-generation Chinese charging standards.

“Looking back on our collaboration, Keysight and CATARC New Energy have journeyed together, achieving fruitful results. Charging test solutions, as a critical link in our partnership, have become increasingly refined,” Fan Bin, Deputy Chief Engineer of CATARC New Energy Vehicle Inspection Center, said. “Moving forward, we sincerely hope that through the co-established joint laboratory, we will not only deepen our strategic cooperation but also pool the expertise of both companies to empower the Chinese automotive industry and jointly advance the development of new energy.”