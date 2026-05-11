Hitachi Energy becomes Ørsted’s partner for wind electrical systems

Hitachi Energy and Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted have announced a strategic partnership designed to shorten lead times and support a lower levelized cost of energy of large-scale offshore wind projects, supporting greater affordability, security and sustainability in the industry.

The partnership covers the delivery of integrated onshore and offshore electrical solutions, with a focus on standardization, modularization, effective tendering and long‑term service to support reliable operations over the full asset lifecycle. Through closer collaboration, the partnership will streamline the planning and delivery of offshore wind electrical systems and create end-customer cost efficiencies ahead of final investment decisions, Hitachi said in a press release.

“We’re delighted to once more partner with Hitachi Energy. Offshore wind plays an increasingly important role in providing secure and affordable energy,” said Patrick Harnett, Chief Construction Officer at Ørsted. “Long-term agreements like this create clarity and security of supply, and support Ørsted’s ambition to reduce the cost of offshore wind.”