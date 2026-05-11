Hanwha invests in US production of K9 Mobile Howitzer

Hanwha Defense USA (HDUSA) has announced that it is establishing a site in Opelika, Alabama, that will serve as the US integration and test facility for Hanwha’s family of K9 Mobile Howitzers.

HDUSA signed a three-year lease as part of the company’s strategic commitment to invest more than USD 2 million in the US artillery system supply chain, enhance America’s combat vehicle industrial base, and serve as a long-term artillery modernization partner to the US Army, Hanwha said in a press release.

HDUSA will provide the US Army with a mature, available, low-risk, and rapidly fieldable 155mm artillery system that supports the Army’s modernization and long-range precision fires objectives, the company said.

“Hanwha has selected Opelika, Alabama, to serve as the hub of this first phase of our US artillery systems localization strategy. We already know this community. We already know this workforce. Building here isn’t just a smart business decision — it’s an extension of our existing partnership,” said Hanwha Defense USA COO Mike Smith. “We’re committed to rapid prototyping and production ramp-up through U.S. partnerships as well as creating local production jobs in Alabama, ensuring resilient domestic supply chains, and working with local community and educational institutions, including nearby engineering students.”

“Hanwha is already a familiar and respected name in Alabama, and it is especially exciting when companies again choose us for their new endeavors,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair. “As HDUSA and other companies seek to answer the nation’s call for a better-equipped military, Alabama will be a ready partner in their work and success.”