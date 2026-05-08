Kvantify and Equal1 announce strategic quantum alliance

Copenhagen-based Kvantify and Irish firm Equal1 have announced a partnership to advance quantum applications in high-impact domains, including drug discovery, advanced chemistry and biotechnical science.

The collaboration leverages Equal1’s scalable quantum hardware and Kvantify’s advanced quantum algorithms. Under the terms of the agreement, Equal1 recognizes Kvantify as a preferred partner for quantum simulations, and the collaboration enables molecular modeling and biochemical calculations which are currently beyond the reach of classical systems, according to a media release.

“By building quantum processors on standard silicon, we’re turning quantum from bespoke hardware into deployable infrastructure. This alliance with Kvantify is a vital step in that journey,” said Jason Lynch, CEO of Equal1. “Together, we are bridging the gap between breakthrough hardware innovation and real-world workloads, positioning our joint solutions as the quantum standard for high-performance computing in the life sciences.”