Inside Fab 21: TSMC reveals Arizona chip production site

The video highlights both the scale of the project and the complexity of modern chip manufacturing. Inside the facility, TSMC points to a workforce of around 3,000 engineers, technicians and support staff, reflecting the scale of operations required to bring advanced semiconductor manufacturing to the US.

A central feature of the fab is its automated material handling system. According to the video, around 700 front-opening unified pods (FOUPs) are used to transport wafers across the facility via overhead tracks, moving continuously between processing tools while maintaining strict contamination control.

The footage also provides a look inside the cleanroom environment, where tightly integrated equipment supports the production of advanced chips. TSMC highlights the use of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography to pattern increasingly small features, enabling the integration of billions of transistors on a single chip.

Beyond manufacturing, the video touches on the broader scale of the Arizona investment. TSMC states that total investment in the site has reached USD 165 billion, with plans to build three fabrication plants, along with additional packaging facilities and an R&D centre by the end of the decade.

The company also points to sustainability measures, including an industrial water reclamation system designed to recycle up to 90% of water used in the manufacturing process.