Aixtron supplied planetary GaN MOCVD systems to Renesas
Aixtron has supplied Renesas with multiple Planetary G5+C systems to expand its Gallium Nitride (GaN) production in high-volume manufacturing (HVM) environments.
Since the acquisition of Transphorm in June 2024, Renesas has been accelerating the deployment of GaN technology in e-mobility and automotive, advanced IoT solutions, fast-charging infrastructure, AI data centre power architectures, as well as renewable energy and industrial sectors to enable efficient and compact power conversion at scale.
MOCVD (Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition) is a process in the semiconductor industry, enabling the production of high-quality GaN epitaxial layers. Aixtron's planetary MOCVD systems are optimised for high-throughput and uniformity, and are engineered to support the scaling of Renesas’ GaN power device manufacturing. The systems have already been delivered and are fully operational.
“GaN is one of the fastest-growing segments in our industry and is becoming a key growth driver for our Power Business,” said Rohan Samsi, Vice President, GaN Business Division, Power Product Group at Renesas, in a press release. “We are excited to build on the proven Planetary platform, originally introduced at Transphorm, and to seamlessly expand our production capacity with additional Aixtron GaN Planetary systems.”