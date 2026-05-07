Aixtron supplied planetary GaN MOCVD systems to Renesas

Since the acquisition of Transphorm in June 2024, Renesas has been accelerating the deployment of GaN technology in e-mobility and automotive, advanced IoT solutions, fast-charging infrastructure, AI data centre power architectures, as well as renewable energy and industrial sectors to enable efficient and compact power conversion at scale.

MOCVD (Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition) is a process in the semiconductor industry, enabling the production of high-quality GaN epitaxial layers. Aixtron's planetary MOCVD systems are optimised for high-throughput and uniformity, and are engineered to support the scaling of Renesas’ GaN power device manufacturing. The systems have already been delivered and are fully operational.