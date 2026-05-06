Rebellions partners with SKT, Arm to bolster AI infrastructure

South Korean AI chip startup Rebellions has announced a collaboration with SK Telecom (SKT) and Arm to develop AI inference infrastructure designed to support sovereign AI and telecommunications-focused AI data centers.

Through this collaboration, the companies plan to develop an AI server combining Arm AGI CPU, the first Arm-designed data center CPU, with Rebellions’ AI chips. The system will be validated in SKT’s AI data center environment before expanding to global markets, Rebellions said in a press release.

This alliance aims to address the surging demand in the inference market and set standards for high-performance, energy-efficient sovereign AI infrastructure. Together, the companies plan to collaborate across the value chain from infrastructure design through real-world deployment and validation.

As part of the initiative, the Arm AGI CPU, built on Arm Neoverse CSS V3, and Rebellions’ RebelCard accelerator, will be combined into high-performance server infrastructure. Beyond hardware integration, the partners will co-develop the entire software stack, including firmware, and deploy the developed solutions in SKT’s live data center environments to verify performance and stability for sovereign AI models and telco-specific large-scale data processing, the press release said.

“By providing our ‘RebelCard’—which offers overwhelming performance and power efficiency—alongside our full-stack software, Rebellions has become a core pillar supporting next-generation AI data centers,” said Jinwook Oh, CTO of Rebellions. “We expect this ‘one-team’ collaboration of experts to serve as a significant precedent in the industry for building AI-specialized infrastructure.”

“By providing a full package that combines inference-optimized infrastructure with our proprietary foundation model, A.X K1, we will further strengthen our competitiveness in the AI data center market,” said Jaeshin Lee, Vice President and Head of AI Business Development at SK Telecom.