BEL, Metamind, Kristellar sign MoU for developing next-gen tech

Indian state-owned company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Metamind Systems Private Limited and Kristellar Aerospace Private Limited have signed a tripartite MoU for cooperation and codevelopment of future-ready products and technologies in areas such as cyber security, electronic warfare & avionics, semiconductors and data centres for both defence and non-defence segments, BEL said.

Metamind is an Indian technology firm specialising in AI-driven data analytics and digital transformation solutions for sectors like aerospace, defense, healthcare, Information Technology and IT Enabled Services (ITES). Kristellar is an Indian aerospace and defence technology startup.

The MoU aims to leverage their complementary strengths in business facilitation and technological innovation.